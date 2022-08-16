Shivamogga continues to reel under tension as another incident of attack takes place in Bhadravathi

The police had arrested the main accused in Monday’s stabbing case by opening fire at him early on Tuesday

Shivamogga continues to reel under tension as another incident of attack on a youth took place in Bhadravathi, which is about 20 km away from the city, on Tuesday within hours of police heaving a sigh of relief by arresting the main accused in Monday’s stabbing case by opening fire at him.

A man was attacked around 9.30 a.m. in Bhadravathi town on Tuesday. Sunil, 28, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Bhadravathi, was hit on his head and face. The victim identified the attacker as Mubarak, 26. The police swung into action and arrested the accused later in the day.

It may be noted that two groups had engaged in a heated argument over displaying the portraits of Tipu and Veer Savarkar at Ameer Ahmed Circle in Shivamogga during the Independence Day celebrations on Monday. The police had resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mob. However, a person who was working in a shop was stabbed later while another suffered injuries in stone pelting.

The police swung into action and arrested those involved in the stabbing case. By late night on Monday, the police arrested Nadim and Abdul Rahman. Early morning on Tuesday, the police shot at Mohammed Jabi, another accused in the case, and arrested him. Jabi allegedly attempted to escape by stabbing a policeman, forcing the police to open fire. Jabi suffered a bullet injury on his right leg. Another accused Tanveer Ahmed, 22, of RML Nagar, has also been arrested in connection with the case. But there was no reprieve as another person was also attacked in Bhadravathi which is part of the district.

Pillion rider rule

Meanwhile, normal life remains badly hit in Shivamogga as prohibitory orders are in force. Business establishments and shopping malls in Shivamogga city centre were closed. A holiday was declared for schools and colleges for the day. There were only a few vehicles on the road. The prohibitory order issued by Shivamogga tahsildar imposed restrictions on pillion riders on two-wheelers as a precautionary measure. Men below 40 years are not allowed to ride pillion. The rule does not apply for women and those above 40. Liquor shops were also closed on the day.

Heavy deployment of police personnel, including a Rapid Action Force (RAF) battalion, has been made for monitoring the situation. The police forces took out a route march in the troubled area under the supervision of senior police officers including ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar and IGP K. Thiyagarajan. There were no fresh incidents of violence in Shivamogga city on Tuesday.

Schools and colleges in Shivamogga city and Bhadravathi town will function on Wednesday, said Shivamogga DC R. Selvamani.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who hails from the district, held a meeting with senior officers in the city. Speaking to the media, the minister said the police would take all steps necessary to ensure law and order. Additional forces had been called from other districts and there was no reason for the people to feel insecure. The police would take action against those involved and also those who instigated such incidents, he said.

Ganesha festival

The district administration is worried if the recent clashes would impact the Ganesha festival that will be celebrated later this month. Shivamogga is known for the grand procession of the idol being installed by Shivamogga Hindu Masabha Ganapati Samiti. Alok Kumar, ADGP, met the representatives of the committee and discussed the security arrangements for the event.

Speaking to mediapersons, the officer said the police would extend support for the smooth conduct of the festival. The public should also cooperate with the administration, he said. He said senior police officers who had earlier worked in Shivamogga had been called to the city.