Karnataka

One more assault case in Shivamogga, this time from Bhadravathi

Even as tensions ran high and prohibitory orders were clamped on Shivamogga since August 15, an assault case was reported from Bhadravathi.

Even as tensions ran high and prohibitory orders were clamped on Shivamogga since August 15, an assault case was reported from Bhadravathi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Yet another case of assault has been reported in Shivamogga district. Sunil, 28, of Nehru Nagar in Bhadravathi was assaulted while he was on his way to work around 9.30 am on August 16, 2022. He has identified the accused as Mubarak, 26.

Mubarak struck Sunil’s head and face. Bhadravathi Old Town Police have booked a case based on Sunil’s statement. Shivamogga SP B.M. Laxmi Prasad visited Bhadravathi. He told presspersons that the police were making efforts to arrest the accused in the case.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped on the town since Monday.  Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani banned the sale of liquor till Tuesday mid-night in both Shivamogga and Bhadravathi as a precautionary measure.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
Savarkar portrait row: SDPI members booked for disrupting govt event in Mangaluru
Savarkar portrait row: Pillion riders on two-wheelers prohibited in Shivamogga
Savarkar portrait row: Shivamogga police shoot at accused in murder case
Issue about Savarkar being raised to disturb peace: Sunil Kumar
Prohibitory orders clamped in Shivamogga as tension grips city
Four held for pulling down Tipu’s cutout
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2022 4:30:49 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/one-more-assault-case-in-shivamogga-this-time-from-bhadravathi/article65774525.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY