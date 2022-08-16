One more assault case in Shivamogga, this time from Bhadravathi

Special Correspondent August 16, 2022 16:22 IST

Shivamogga DC banned the sale of liquor till Tuesday mid-night in both Shivamogga and Bhadravathi as a precautionary measure.

Even as tensions ran high and prohibitory orders were clamped on Shivamogga since August 15, an assault case was reported from Bhadravathi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Yet another case of assault has been reported in Shivamogga district. Sunil, 28, of Nehru Nagar in Bhadravathi was assaulted while he was on his way to work around 9.30 am on August 16, 2022. He has identified the accused as Mubarak, 26. Mubarak struck Sunil's head and face. Bhadravathi Old Town Police have booked a case based on Sunil's statement. Shivamogga SP B.M. Laxmi Prasad visited Bhadravathi. He told presspersons that the police were making efforts to arrest the accused in the case. Prohibitory orders have been clamped on the town since Monday. Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani banned the sale of liquor till Tuesday mid-night in both Shivamogga and Bhadravathi as a precautionary measure.



