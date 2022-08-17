2023 assembly elections Karnataka

Clash in Bhadravati was over gambling, but BJP infusing communal angle with eye on Karnataka Assembly elections: MLA

G T Sathish August 17, 2022 11:25 IST

Congress MLA points out that former minister K.S. Eshwarappa never bothered to visit workers seeking revival of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant and the Mysore Paper Mills, but promptly visited Bhadravati on August 16 soon after the assault incident

B.K. Sangameshwara, MLA representing Bhadravati in Karnataka | Photo Credit: file photo

Congress MLA points out that former minister K.S. Eshwarappa never bothered to visit workers seeking revival of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant and the Mysore Paper Mills, but promptly visited Bhadravati on August 16 soon after the assault incident

Stating that the assault reported in Bhadravati was the result of personal enmity, Bhadravati MLA B.K. Sangameshwara has said he will quit politics if the BJP proved it was a communal clash. Speaking to mediapersons in Bhadravati on August 17, the Congress MLA said that Sunil was assaulted by Mubarak while they were gambling. “BJP leaders are adding a communal colour to the incident. As assembly elections are approaching, they are making efforts to divide people,” he alleged. The MLA is ready to take a vow in his children’s name in any temple to prove his claim and challenged BJP leaders to do the same. “There are many issues in Bhadravati. Two major industries – Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant and the Mysore Paper Mills – need to be revived. The workers staged a protest for several days. Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa never bothered to visit them. But he visited Bhadravati on August 16 soon after the assault incident,” he said. He appealed to the Karnataka Government to release funds for 500 temples in the constituency. “The government did not release funds because he is a Congress MLA. “The BJP, which promotes Hindutva, should have sanctioned the funds. But, they are interested only politics,” he alleged.



Our code of editorial values