Top news developments in Karnataka on April 8, 2023

April 08, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 12:12 pm IST

1. The BJP’s Parliamentary Board will hold a meeting in New Delhi today to finalise the list of candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa have left for New Delhi to participate in it. The party’s State Election Committee is said to have shortlisted three names per constituency for the polls. Meanwhile, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) too are finalising their final list of candidates.

2. The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, is holding a Vote Fest in view of Elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Meena, will inaugurate the festival. Ujwal Kumar Ghosh, Special Commissioner (Elections), BBMP, will preside over the programme, which will be held on Church Street, Brigade Road corner, close to M.G. Road, from 11 a.m. onwards.

3. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Dr. K.M. Munshi Institute for Good Governance will present Dr. K.M. Munshi memorial lecture on “New dimensions of Indian Citizenship” by R. Venkataramani, Attorney General of India. The programme will be held at KRG Hall, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on Race Course Road, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

4. Samvaad Centre for Speech Therapy and ABA is organising an International seminar on “Navigating through Autism”, a parent-empowerment webinar today between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

5. Sri Ramotsava music programmes continue in Bengaluru:

a) Vocal concert by Trichur Brothers and party, Sri Ramaseva Mandali pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

b) Violin duet by Mysore Nagaraj and Mysore Manjunath and party, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

c) Violin recital by Sumanth Manjunath and party at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From South Karnataka

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bandipur today to participate in the event organised to mark 50 years of Project Tiger. There are restrictions of tourism activity and vehicle movement ahead of PM’s visit.

2. The 20th moot court competition at JSS Law College to be inaugurated by High Court Judge H.P. Sandesh.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Four-lane work of Mangaluru Airport Road between Marakada and Airport Entry likely to get completed by May; work on the parallel bridge to the old one across Phalguni river gets completed.

2. Udupi district SVEEP Committee to focus on enhancing voter turnout in booths that registered lower turnout in 2018 Assembly polls.

From North Karnataka

1. Many constituencies in North Karnataka have multiple aspirants for BJP tickets, leading to tension, especially in districts like Belagavi.