A former IAS officer, a former judge and a former police officer hoping to contest Assembly polls

April 06, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The poll scene in North Karnataka is getting interesting. Three candidates from a background in judiciary and the executive have quit high paying jobs to enter the poll fray this time.

Shambhu Krishna Kallolikar is a former IAS officer who served as joint secretary in the Union government. Babasaheb Jinaralkar is a former District and Sessions judge and Basavaraj Beesanakoppa is a former Circle Inspector of Police. They are all aspiring to fight the Assembly polls this summer.

Mr. Kallolikar plans to fight the elections from Raibag (SC) seat in Belagavi district. Duryodhan Aihole of the BJP is the incumbent MLA. The Congress is yet to announce its nominee there.

Hailing from Yabaratti in Raibag taluk, Mr. Kallolikar is a 1991 cadre IAS officer. He served briefly in West Bengal before joining the Tamil Nadu government.

After two district postings, he served in the Tamil Nadu Governor’s office and as additional chief secretary of the Department of Social Welfare.

He has also worked as a director in the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and joint secretary of the Union Ministry of Medicine and Fertilisers.

The 58-year-old Mr. Kallolikar has spent nearly three decades in public service. He said that he came back to his home State with a desire to give back to society that has given him so much.

For over a year, several people from Raibag were asking me to come back and work for the development of my taluk. “I took some time to decide, but opted for voluntary retirement in 2022,” he said.

His wife, P. Amudha is an IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre who has around seven years service left.

His family has political roots in Belagavi district. His relative Shanta Kallolikar was zilla panchayat president in Belagavi in 2012. The Kallolikars of Yabaratti are old time Congress followers. His family home in the village is the meeting place for Congress workers. There is speculation that he is seeking Congress ticket from Raibag. The Congress is yet to respond, his family sources say.

Babasaheb Jinaralkar hails from Hattaragi in Hukkeri taluk. He has served as a district judge in Bengaluru and Tumakuru. He sought voluntary retirement in 2020. He is hopeful of getting Congress ticket from Kudchi (SC) seat.

He has begun organising social welfare programmes in Kudchi. He also took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi. However, the Congress chose Mahendra Tammannanavar as its nominee from the constituency. Mr. Jinaralkar says that his resolve to fight the elections is still strong, though he is yet to decide on joining a party.

“Just because I have not got the Congress ticket does not mean I will leave the hustings now. I could contest as an Independent also,” he said. He says that he is inspired by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statement: “Political power is the master key, which you can use to open all doors”.

Unlike these two seniors, Basavaraj Beesanakoppa is very young. The 38-year-old Police Inspector had 24 years of service, when he sought voluntary retirement. “Senior officers in the department asked me to drop the idea of contesting the polls and to focus on my service instead. But I had made up my mind,” he said.

He seems to be inspired by Kudchi MLA Pandappa Rajiv who was a police inspector before entering politics as an Independent.

Though Mr. Rajiv hails from Davangere district, he chose Kudchi where he had worked as a police officer.

Mr. Beesanakoppa has joined Kalyan Rajya Pragati Party, founded by the former Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy. He hopes to contest from Athani, where he had served as a police sub-inspector five years ago. “I have a strong connect with the people of the town. They had protested against my transfer from Athani,” he said.

He hails from Shegunasi village near Raibag. He says that he has a unique plan for the development of Athani, that he will implement, if elected.