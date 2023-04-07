All eyes on BJP parliamentary board meeting today; first list likely on Monday

April 07, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

All eyes are now set on the BJP parliamentary board meeting scheduled for Saturday evening in New Delhi, where the first list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections will be finalised.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the former Chief Minister and parliamentary board member B.S. Yediyurappa left for the national capital on Friday, to be part of the Saturday’s meeting.

Mr. Bommai told reporters in Hubballi on Friday that for each constituency two or three names were shortlisted and the candidates’ list would be finalised on Saturday. “The Congress seems to have no candidates at all in 60 constituencies. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar is calling our MLAs and offering them the ticket. The Congress has no organisation at the ground level, whereas there are multiple aspirants for each ticket in our party which itself is an indication that we are winning,” he said.

Many ticket aspirants met Mr. Yediyurappa, lobbying for themselves over the last two days, before he left for Delhi. Several ticket aspirants have also been camping in Delhi and lobbying hard.

‘Winnability, the main criterion’

The ruling BJP is facing anti-incumbency and given that no ruling party has been re-elected in the State since 1985, the party will “play safe” and “winnability” will be the main criterion for candidate selection, sources said. The party high command has independently carried out multiple surveys across the State and the candidate who has the best chance to win will be given the ticket, sources said. Apart from this, the results of the polling among party office-bearers and prominent workers, who were asked to suggest three candidates from each constituency, and the shortlist created by the State core committee will be the main inputs for the selection.

Though statements of Mr. Yediyurappa — that “six to eight MLAs will not be given the ticket” — and Mr. Bommai — that “there will be new experiments in candidate selection” — ahead of the recently held core committee meeting have triggered intense speculation that many incumbents would be denied the ticket, it is unlikely, sources said. “The party presently cannot afford to rock the boat and deny ticket to MLAs who will win,” a senior leader said.

“Very few MLAs may be denied the ticket. Mr. Yediyurappa, S.A. Ravindranath, and Halady Srinivas Shetty have voluntarily announced retirement. Madal Virupakshappa, who is in jail over a corruption case, and N.Y. Gopalakrishna, who resigned and defected to the Congress, will not get the ticket. Apart from them, a handful of them may be denied the ticket, not more than that,” a senior party leader said. Party circles are abuzz that M.P. Kumaraswamy from Mudigere, Lalji Mendon from Kaup, Raghupati Bhat from Udupi, Ravi Subramanya from Basavanagudi, and Uday Garudachar from Chickpet are among the few who may lose the ticket.

Future of senior leaders hangs in balance

This, even as the future of senior leaders such as K.S. Eshwarappa and V. Somanna hangs in the balance. The party may pitch Mr. Somanna against Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah in Varuna, after Mr. Yediyurappa ruled out his son B.Y. Vijayendra’s contest from there. However, Mr. Somanna has reportedly asked ticket for his son Arun Somanna from his present constituency, Govindarajanagar in Bengaluru, but the party is not keen on this, sources said. When quizzed whether Mr. Somanna will be fielded against Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Bommai said this would also be deliberated in Saturday’s meeting. Meanwhile, Mr. Eshwarappa has reportedly asked that his son Kantesh be fielded, failing which he has demanded the ticket for himself. Party MLC Ayanur Manjunath has already resigned and announced that he will be contesting from the Shivamogga City seat, even if he has to as an Independent, signalling rebellion. The Congress is yet to announce its Shivamogga City candidate, amid reports that it may poach Mr. Manjunath.