Top news developments in Karnataka on April 4, 2023

April 04, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

1. All political parties in Karnataka are trying to finalise candidates for Assembly elections in Karnataka. Senior leaders of Congress are meeting in New Delhi today to finalise 100 candidates. It has so far announced candidates for 124 out of 224 seats. The second list seems to be creating problems with multiple aspirants. There have been protests and open rebellion by some aspirants, who are unlikely to make it to the list, and their supporters.

2. BJP too has been facing problems in some constituencies where multiple persons are seeking tickets. There have been some exits from the party too of leaders who are likely to be denied tickets. Shivamogga veteran Ayanur Majunath being the latest.

3. Police are yet to trace and arrest the killers of Idris Pasha, the driver of a van that was transporting cattle, in Kanakapura early on Saturday.

4. To mark the 46 th Foundation Day of National Council of Science Museums, Visvesvaraya Indusatrial and Technological Museum is organizing film show, open house visual contest and open air science show from 11 a.m. onwards on its premises on Kasturba Road.

5. Mahaveer Jayanthi is being celebrated with fervour by the Jain community today.

6. Sri Ramotsava music programmes continue in Bengaluru. They include:

A. Vocal recital by Pattabhiram Pandit and party, Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 5.15 p.m. onwards.

B. Carnatic vocal concert by Malladi Brothers and party, Sri Ramaseva Mandali pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

C. Concert by Gayathri Venkataraghavan and party, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m.

D. Light music by M.D. Pallavi and party, Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar, from 6.30 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Five-time MLA from Kundapur (Udupi district) Halady Srinivas Shetty, who on Monday announced retirement from electoral politics, had won the elections with the highest margin in the coastal belt. Now, the BJP is likely to field either K. Jayaprakash Hegde, chairman, Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission, or industrialist A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, son of late A.G. Kodgi, from the seat.

2. Supporters of Congress ticket aspirant from Sullia Assembly constituency, H.M. Nanda Kumar, to hold a press conference in Mangaluru to announce their future course of action. They had staged a protest in Mangaluru recently opposing the candidature of G. Krishnappa, and had held two meetings in Sullia expressing support for Mr. Nanda Kumar.

3. Indian Otters were spotted at Malyadi bird sanctuary near Kundapura.

From south Karnataka

1. Newly-appointed office-bearers of campaign committee of Mysuru City Congress to take charge in presence of party leaders.

2. Mahaveer Jayanthi to be celebrated by creating a water tank at Chamundi foothills for benefit of birds and animals. Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman Shivakumar and snake conservationist ‘Snake’ Shyam among the participants.

From north Karnataka

1. Preparations in full swing for SC convention in Hubballi as BJP wants to make internal reservation a poll issue.

2. Majethia Foundation sets up hospice centre for pain management for last-stage cancer patients in Hubballi