Bommai seeks ‘positive and pro-incumbency’ mandate

April 03, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba and Rajeev Chandrasekhar during the inauguration of the party election media centre in Bengaluru on Monday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba and Rajeev Chandrasekhar during the inauguration of the party election media centre in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amidst allegations by the Opposition parties that the ruling BJP is facing anti-incumbency, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday sought “positive mandate” from people of the State.

“We are seeking a positive mandate and pro-incumbency mandate based on our performance,” the Chief Minister said, after inaugurating the party’s State election office in Bengaluru.

“We are not like the Opposition Congress that is trying to survive on negativity,” he said, while accusing it of “dividing religions” during its rule. “In fact, the economy had crumbled and the State witnessed several communal clashes under the Congress rule,” he alleged.

He accused the Congress of hoodwinking people of the State by hushing up their corruption cases with the help of the ACB and also by suppressing the Lokayukta. More than 50 scandals were witnessed during the Congress regime, but the ACB filed B reports with respect to all the complaints.

Alleging that there were too many skeletons of corruption in the Congress wardrobe, he said the Congress did not have moral standing to talk about corruption.

Asserting that there was no question of compromising with corruption, he urged the Congress that has been levelling allegations of taking “40% commission” from contractors to submit any evidence in this regard.

Launching a counter-attack at AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala for his remarks that the “double engine government is a double engine droha and that the DNA of Modi and Bommai is anti-SC/ST”, Mr. Bommai said such remarks were a “comedy of errors” and full of “brazen lies.”

He said they were part of the propaganda by the Congress to mislead people and to divert public attention from the non-commitment of the Congress dispensations to the social justice and its betrayal to the SC/ST and OBC communities.

He said the Congress was indulging in such a misinformation campaign after it was taken by surprise to see the increase in reservation for these communities by the BJP.

