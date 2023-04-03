Delegation meets BJP leadership opposing ticket for Basavaraj Mattimadu in Kalaburagi Rural segment

April 03, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A day after hundreds of BJP activists took out a procession and held a conference in Kalaburagi demanding that the party leadership not give ticket to incumbent BJP MLA in Kalaburagi Rural constituency, a delegation of local leaders met party State leadership in Bengaluru on Monday and urged it not to field Mr. Mattimadu on party ticket again.

State Vice-president of BJP Scheduled Castes Morcha Ambaraya Ashtagi, who is also an aspirant for party ticket in the constituency, led the delegation that comprised other aspirants Kamalakar Rathod, Rajkumar Chauhan, Ambaraya Belakota and Sonubai Naik.

The team met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the party State election in-charge, party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, party State vice-president Malikayya Guttedar and BJP Yuva Morcha’s national president and Lok Sabha member from Bengaluru South Tejaswi Surya and urged them not to field Mr. Mattimadu this time.

Party sources said that the delegation did not specifically suggest any name as the official party candidate but unanimously urged the leadership to choose any aspirant other than Mr. Mattimadu.

“Besides Mr. Mattimadu, there are five aspirants, including me, for BJP ticket in Kalaburagi Rural constituency. We are of the firm opinion that the party should not give ticket to Mr. Mattimadu. We don’t have any objection if the party chooses any one of the other aspirants as candidate in the constituency,” Mr. Ashtagi told The Hindu over phone.

When asked about the reasons for the opposition to Mr. Mattimadu, Mr. Ashtagi said that the former did nothing to the development of the constituency and instead, suppressed the voices of his critics within the party by force.

“Mr. Mattimadu spoiled the BJP’s name not just in Kalaburagi Rural constituency but in the entire district and the region as well. He exploited contractors by extracting heavy commission for getting them government contracts. He suppressed BJP activists who questioned his misdeeds,” he said.

“By misusing his power as an MLA, he successfully persuaded the local police to book false criminal cases against an honest RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] activist and got him banished from the district,” he said.

“He misled party leaders and got another sincere party worker and Lingayat leader Ravi Biradar expelled from the party and earned an anti-Lingayat impression for the party in Kalaburagi. If he is fielded as the party candidate in the election, he would definitely lose,” Mr. Ashtagi said.

He added that the party leaders positively responded to the demand.