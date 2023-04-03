Five-time Kundapura MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty announces retirement from electoral fray

April 03, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Five-time Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Halady Srinivvas Shetty, representing Kundapura Assembly constituency consecutively since 1999, announced that he will not contest the ensuing Assembly elections on Monday.

Called ‘Kundapura’s Vajpayee’, Mr. Shetty had resigned as an MLA and also from BJP in 2012 on the grounds that he was not made a Minister. He won as an independent candidate in the 2013 polls by polling 80,563 votes (57.97% of total votes polled) while BJP’s official candidate was relegated to the third position. Congress candidate Malyadi Shivarama Shetty stood second with 39,952 votes.

His winning margin only increased in 2018 to 65.2% of votes polled (1,03,3434 votes) when he contested again as a BJP candidate and defeated Congress’ Rakesh Malli, who secured 47,029 votes.

In a statement here on Monday, the 71 year-old Shetty said he has decided on his own not to contest the ensuing elections. During his tenure as the MLA of Kundapura, he strove hard to ensure social justice to everyone and worked for the development of the constituency. Comprising mostly rural areas, Mr. Shetty has been hearing the grievances of people and redressing them as far as possible. In every election, people have elected him with record margins, he said adding he was happy of getting may development works executed.

Mr. Shetty did not name anyone as his successor in the statement. Rumours were rife that Mr. Shetty has recommended his close associate A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Vice Chairperson of Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation and son of veteran BJP leader Late A.G. Kodgi, as his successor to State BJP leaders. However, Mr. Shetty was not available for comment. The late Kodgi, besides being the Chairman of the 3rd State Finance Commission, was the MLA of neighbouring Byndoor Assembly constituency twice.

Udupi district BJP President Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak said Mr. Shetty retired from the electoral fray due to age and would continue to guide the party.