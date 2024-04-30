GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Top news developments in Karnataka on April 30, 2024

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

April 30, 2024 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Janata Dal (Secular) is likely to take a decision on expelling its Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, whose alleged sex scandal has put the party on the back foot, at the party’s core committee meeting in Hubballi on April 30, 2024. 

| Photo Credit: File photo

1. Janata Dal (Secular) core committee meeting in Hubballi today, which is likely to take a decision on expelling its Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna whose alleged sex scandal has put the party on the back foot. Pen drives containing his alleged sexual misconduct with several women is out in the open, and the State Government has set up a SIT to investigate the issue.

2. Congress Mahila Morcha to organise rally against Prajwal Revanna in Hubballi. Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will participate. Congress has been demanding answers from both JD(S) and BJP on how Prajwal Revanna was given a ticket as NDA candidate since knowledge about his alleged misconduct was known.

3. Last rites of BJP MP V. Srinivas Prasad to be held with State honours in Mysuru. The Dalit leader, who represented Chamarajanagar constituency, passed away yesterday.

4. Campaigning continues in north Karnataka districts where elections are scheduled on May 7. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are campaigning in Gokak in Belagavi.

5. Leader of Opposition R. Ashok to visit Neha Hiremath’s family today. Neha Hiremath was killed on her college campus earlier this month in broad daylight. The BJP has cited the incident to argue that law and order is compromised in the State, and it is an attempted case of ‘love jihad’.

6. Karnataka State Police held a farewell parade in honour of C.H. Pratap Reddy, Director General of Police, Internal Security division, Bengaluru, at 3rd Battalion KSRP, Parade Ground, Koramangala, at 8 a.m.

7. Bureau of Indian Standards, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, is organising Manak Manthan, a discussion on Draft Indian Standard for the sixth revision of IS 4246 — domestic gas stoves for use with liquefied petroleum gases — specifications today. The programme will be held at the Conference Room, Bureau of Indian Standards, Bengaluru branch office, Vivekananda Nagar, opposite Jalahalli metro station, Peenya, Tumakuru Road, 10 a.m. onwards.

8. Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present Carnatic and Hindustani jugalbandi music concert by H.K. Venkatram and Ashwani Shankar and party at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

9. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival ‘Yuva Sangeethotsava’, will present a vocal concert by Ranjani Vasuki and party at Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

10. Sri Vani Kala Kendra, as part of its 31st Sri Ramanavami Sangeethova, is presenting a dance by Anushka and Subhiksha at 5 p.m.; followed by Yakshagana “Ravana Vadhe” by Yaksha Kala Academy. The programmes will be held at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m.

11. Mangaluru Press Club to present its Press Club Honorary Award to Yakshagana bhagavatha Patla Satish Shetty.

