April 22, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Condemning the brutal murder of 23-year-old student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi, the Kalaburagi district unit of the BJP on Monday burnt the State government in an effigy and staged a protest at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk demanding a thorough investigation by the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Kalaburagi Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav, legislator Basavaraj Mattimod, BJP leaders Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Dattatreya Patil Revoor, Chandrakant Patil and religious heads of various mutts gathered at the Patel Chowk, not paying heed to the scorching sun, and expressed solidarity with the victim’s family.

The protestors raised slogans against the State government and blocked the roads for two hours before taking out a rally to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Mr. Yatnal said that the Congress always wants to make India a “Muslim nation”, while its leaders symbolise politics of appeasement and spread hate against Hindus. If leaders like Rahul Gandhi become prime minister, India will be on fire, he added.

Terming Neha Hiremath’s murder as a case of Love Jihad, Mr. Yatnal said that the need of hour is to create awareness about such [Love Jihad] designs and protect Hindu women from falling into the clutches of Muslim men bent upon seducing them into converting to Islam. Such cases are widely prevalent in Karnataka and Kerala, he added.

Launching a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over rise in criminal cases in the State, Mr. Yatnal asked if the Congress “wants to turn Karnataka into West Bengal or Pakistan.”

Sri Ram Sene’s national honorary president, Siddalinga Swamiji pointed out that the law and order situation has always been poor under Congress rule due to its appeasement politics towards a particular community. The people should reject such political parties and support the BJP for better governance and security in the State, he said.

The religious head and other BJP leaders also criticised Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge and Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil for maintaining silence over Neha’s murder.

Later, the BJP leaders took out a protest march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. However, the Kalaburagi Police foiled an attempt made by Mr. Yatnal and Dr. Jadhav and other BJP leaders to enter the Mini Vidhana Soudha premises.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers at both the main entrances of the Mini Vidhana Soudha with barricades erected at major points. After a heated argument with police officers, the BJP leaders submitted the memorandum at the main gate before concluding the protest.