April 13, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

1. Election Commission of India will issue notification for Assembly elections in Karnataka today, setting the stage formally for the poll calendar of events. Nomination filing process will start today.

2. With second list too announced and only 12 seats yet to be announced from BJP, the saffron party is contending with dissidence from disappointed candidates. Congress and JD(S) too are finalising the rest of their candidates.

3. Indian Institute of Horticultural Research is organizing the appemidi mango (a fragrant variety of tender mango) diversity fair today. Vice-Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, Dr. S.V. Suresha, is participating in the fair on IIHR premises at Hesarghatta from 9.30 a.m. onwards. The fair will be held on April 12 and 13 on the IIHR campus in Hessarghatta..

4. Pustaka Preeti is organizing a monthly interaction programme on a book titled ‘Kutluru Kathana’. Artiste M.D. Pallavi will read the story. Vittal Malekudiya and Naveen Surajnje will share their experiences. The interaction will be held at Pustaka Preeti premises, II floor, next to Bayer’s Coffee, Netkallappa Circle, Basavanagudi, from 5 p.m. onwards.

5. Dhrushya will present Kannada play Poli Kitti by T.P. Kailasam. Design and direction is by Dakshayini Bhat A., at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, 7 p.m.

6. Kalathaana Art Foundation presents Ksavika, 6 th edition of group exhibition at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Gallery No. 1 and 2, Kumarakrupa Road, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7. Rama Navami concerts in Bengaluru:

a) Concert by Jayatheerth Mevundi and party, Sri Ramaseva Mandali, special pandal, Old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

b) Vocal concert by Ashwathnarayanan and party, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

c) Vocal recital by Pooja V., 5.15 p.m.; Thematic presentation Ramayana in the eyes of Sri Thyagarja by Dr. Srikantham Nagendra Shastry and party, Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From coastal Karnataka

Four wild elephants, including two calves, were stranded in a pond in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. They had got into the pond to drink water. Rescued by Forest Department.

From south Karnataka

AAP to organise a walkathon with its candidates, from Narasimharaja Assembly constituency.

From north Karnataka

Two of the soldiers killed in the alleged fratricide in Bathinda, in Punjab, belong to Belagavi and Bagalkot districts. Their bodies are to arrive in their home towns today.