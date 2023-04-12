SPCA complaint against apartment residents for protesting against stray dog

April 12, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Whitefield police on Tuesday registered an FIR against residents of Divyashree Republic Of Whitefield apartment at Nallurahalli for allegedly creating a ruckus, manhandling, and intimidating a member of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and four other volunteers opposing housing a stray dog and its three pups in their apartment complex.

Though the incident occurred on March 21, the SPCA member and other volunteers had to run from pillar to post and also approached the State women’s commission and women’s police station to complain about the threat and harassment, prompting the police to register an FIR on Tuesday.

Richa Jatale, complainant and member of SPCA, said the stray dog, which was living in the apartment with her three pups, was picked up by BBMP for sterilization on March 21 and brought back. The residents soon started opposing the woman BBMP officer and others, including Ms. Jatale, blocking the vehicle, and not allowing the dog to be dropped back.

Though the police reached the spot, the residents threatened, shouted slogans, and used unparliamentary words. Unable to handle the situation, the BBMP officials went back and dropped the dog away from the spot. The residents even removed the dog feeders from the WhatsApp group of the society and issued threats, the complainant alleged.

Worried about their safety, the volunteers led by Ms. Jatale approached the DCP Whitefield office seeking protection and allowing them to feed and take care of the dog and pups.

The Whitefield police, based on the complaint, registered a case against the residents under unlawful assembly, rioting, intentional insult, and outraging modesty.