CET: Students allowed to modify information till April 15

April 12, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has facilitated the option for modifying certain information entered in the CET-2023 online application from April 12 to 15.

“Eligible candidates who have already paid the fees can modify the information furnished in the online application as per their eligibility, if so required,” Ramya S., executive director of KEA, said.

Before changing the information, students are advised to verify the entries completely with regard to their category reservation, annual income, Kannada medium, rural quota, special category etc., and ensure they are appropriately filled. Candidates are informed to select ‘Declare Button’ after modifying the changes in the application form and select the ‘Final Submission’ button, failing which the data entered by them in the application will be restored and that will be considered as the basis for further processing. Students are also advised to take a printout of the edited application form and keep it safely.

As the Candidate Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name, and Date of birth have been fetched from the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, candidates will not be allowed to change these, and in case of such corrections candidates should contact the board with relevant documents.

Candidates who have passed class X from CBSE/CISCE board will be allowed to change the entries pertaining to Candidate name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name, and Date of birth.

OCI (Overseas Citizens of India) students, who want to change their nationality, should visit KEA along with the requisite fee in the form of DD drawn in favour of Executive Director, KEA payable at KEA, with all the necessary documents.