April 12, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

A firing incident was reported in the early hours of April 12 inside Bathinda Military Station in Punjab, killing at least four people, the South Western Command of the Indian Army said in a statement on Wedesnday.

"Firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35h inside Bathinda Military Station," the army said. “Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained,” it said.

It added that quick reaction teams were activated the area was sealed. “The Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operations in progress.”

(With ANI inputs)