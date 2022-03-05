Top news developments from Karnataka today

Key news developments in Karnataka on Saturday, March 5, 2022

Parents with their children, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb 27, 2022. An Air India flight carrying Indian nationals from Ukraine landed at Mumbai airport after taking off from the Romanian capital Bucharest | Photo Credit: PTI

While quite a few Karnataka students in Ukraine have returned home, those still stranded are complaining of not enough effort being made to evacuate them. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai this morning has promised to make all efforts to bring back the body of Naveen, a medical student who lost his life in Ukraine. Residents of Malleswaram in Bengaluru, who are fed up with endless repair work in their area that has rendered their roads unusable, announced a protest march on Sunday. An interactive session on COMED is being organised by Kares Community Centric Education, Mangala Mantapa, NMKRV College, 3rd Block, Jayanagar, between 2 pm and 5 pm. The Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department is organising a symposium on Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharath programme today.

Southern Karnataka

The district in-charge minister of Chamarajanagar V. Somanna to visit the site of stone quarry collapse where a few workers are feared trapped. Operations to remove the debris and account for any missing workers to continue.

North Karnataka

Dalit Sene members to address the press regarding illegal trading of rice meant for the distribution in ration shops. Jayant Tinekar, who exposed the stamp paper scam, was assaulted by unidentified miscreants in Khanapur. He alleges that he is being targeted by vested interests.

Coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru chapter of CII to hold a seminar on leadership in a fluid world order, at 6.30 p.m.

