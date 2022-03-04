Eight workers feared trapped in stone quarry collapse in Karnataka
The incident took place in Madahalli in Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district around noon
At least eight workers are feared trapped in a massive mound of debris following the collapse of a stone quarry near Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district on March 4.
Local police said efforts were under way to rescue those trapped in the debris.
The incident took place in Madahalli in Gundlupet taluk around noon. Police and official from the Department of Mines & Geology rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operation.
Gundlupet police said at least eight persons were reported missing while four others were rescued. The four rescued persons have been hospitalised. The difficulty in moving large-size boulders and stones was impeding the rescue operation. Some tippers and trucks stationed at the spot were also damaged when the stone quarry collapsed, police added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.