Eight workers feared trapped in stone quarry collapse in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau March 04, 2022 17:55 IST

The incident took place in Madahalli in Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district around noon

The site of the stone quarry collapse near Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district on March 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

At least eight workers are feared trapped in a massive mound of debris following the collapse of a stone quarry near Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district on March 4. Local police said efforts were under way to rescue those trapped in the debris. The incident took place in Madahalli in Gundlupet taluk around noon. Police and official from the Department of Mines & Geology rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operation. Trucks and tippers were damaged in the stone quarry collapse near Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district, Karnataka on March 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Gundlupet police said at least eight persons were reported missing while four others were rescued. The four rescued persons have been hospitalised. The difficulty in moving large-size boulders and stones was impeding the rescue operation. Some tippers and trucks stationed at the spot were also damaged when the stone quarry collapsed, police added.



