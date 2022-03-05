Residents of Malleswaram to stage peaceful march to highlight poor condition of roads

Frustrated by the poor condition of roads, many of which are unmotorable, and other infrastructure problems, residents of Malleswaram are holding a peaceful protest march on March 6.

This is not a new problem, said the citizens’ group Malleswaram Social, in a press release. “For the last many months and years, Malleswaram residents have been silently enduring non-stop work on their infrastructure. There is practically no road that is not dug up,” the release stated.

According to residents, work is being carried out by all civic agencies, BESCOM, and even private telecom companies. “When we leave our homes, we have no idea which roads are open, and which roads to avoid. Earlier the roads were unsafe for children and seniors, and we used to ask them not to venture outside the house. But now the roads are impassable and not motorable,” they said in the release. Dust pollution caused by continuous digging is another health hazard that they have to contend with.

Among the other issues that Malleswaram Social wants to take up are inaccessibility to Sankey Tank, unusable ramps on Margosa Road, and poor walkability. “Now BBMP is taking up the Sampige Road, which will take at least two years based on our previous experience. Bus traffic from Sampige is being diverted to the 4th main, which is a residential street, which itself has been dug up recently,” they said in the release.