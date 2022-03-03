Worry over students who are yet to return from Ukraine

104 Karnataka students arrived on Thursday; overall number of stranded students is a whopping

A total of 104 students from Karnataka arrived in Bengaluru till late Thursday night, taking the total number of students who have returned to 190. Thursday’s figure was the highest number of returnees under ‘Operation Ganga’.

However, data from the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) shows that there are 694 students from 30 districts across the State still trapped in Ukraine. With the situation in Ukraine deteriorating under the assault from Russia, worry of their safety is escalating.

On Thursday, Yeshwanth Reddy, a student from Karnataka stuck in Kharkiv, shared experiences of students trying to flee the war-torn country. In Kannada, he recounted how 200 students from Karnataka and 1,500 Indian students wanted to leave Kharkiv on Wednesday, but could not board the train as a lot of Ukranians were already on it.

“We then got the advisory from the Indian Embassy to leave Kharkiv immediately. We couldn’t find transport. For two days, no Indian student has had proper food. We have been living on bread, butter, chips and water. We walked to another town. Then our seniors arranged for some hostel rooms and we spent the night there. We hope we are evacuated soon,” he said.

Similarly, seven students who hail from Hassan are yet to return from Ukraine. Hassan Deputy Commissioner Girish R. told The Hindu: “One student has reached Romania and is at a Bucharest airport. We were more worried about three students who were stuck in Kharkiv, where Russia’s attack has intensified. According to the information received so far, students have moved to a safer place. They have to be brought back to India.”

Parents of Gagan Gowda, who hails from B. Katihalli near Hassan, met the DC and appealed to him to ensure their son reaches home soon. They said their son called to inform them that he walked with no food and water to reach a safe place. His mother Sujatha collapsed as she came out of the DC’s chamber. Her relative took her to a nearby hospital.