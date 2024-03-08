GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru to reopen on March 8 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara will be present for the opening, the cafe announced on Thursday. 

March 08, 2024 08:33 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A police official stands guard at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site, in Bengaluru.

A police official stands guard at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rameshwaram Cafe, Brookfield, that was hit by a bomb blast on March 1, will reopen on Friday at 6 p.m. on the occasion of Shivaratri. 

Raghavendra Rao, co-founder, The Rameshwaram Cafe, speaking to media persons a few days ago had said the restaurant will be opened in a week’s time to send out a message that they will not bow down and gave an open invite to the Chief Minister to come for the relaunch. 

Asaduddin Owaisi, MP, Hyderabad, had also recently visited The Rameshwaram Cafe in Hyderabad as a gesture to express his solidarity and wished the restaurant well. 

bengaluru / Bangalore

