March 04, 2024 10:24 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - New Delhi

The probe into the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said.

At least nine people were injured when a blast took place at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.

According to the sources, the investigation into the explosion has been handed over to the NIA.

A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case and is still untraceable, the sources said.