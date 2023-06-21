HamberMenu
Siddaramaiah meets Amit Shah

June 21, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would flag the issue regarding the supply of rice to the State for its Anna Bhagya scheme, which provides additional 5 kg of rice for each member of BPL families, with Mr. Shah.

Speaking to reporters after meeting President Droupadi Murmu, which he said was a courtesy visit, the Chief Minister hinted that there may be a slight delay in implementing the scheme, as the Centre played “dirty politics” in denying the required quantum of rice to the State.

Replying to a question, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would raise the rice supply issue with Mr. Shah.

Noting that the Food Corporation of India expressed its inability to supply rice to Karnataka allegedly at the behest of the Centre, after initially agreeing, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Central government played “dirty politics” with food for the poor.

Related Topics

Karnataka / New Delhi

