Rice millers say they can meet partial requirement of Anna Bhagya

June 20, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government, which is scouting for rice for its Anna Bhagya scheme across the country, is yet to speak to Karnataka Rice Millers’ Association to ascertain the cost or the quantum of rice available with the mills in the State.

Range of rice cost

The rice available with millers in Karnataka, it is learnt, is priced between ₹35 and ₹ 42 per kg, depending on the variety and the region.

According to association Vice President N.R. Srinivas, the government has not involved the local millers in the Anna Bhagya scheme while it is looking for rice availability elsewhere in the country that could become expensive due to high transport cost. “The cost of rice ranges from ₹35 per kg for the big paddy variety to ₹42 per kg for Sona Masuri. However, if rice is brought from other states, the cost will be around the same price or higher.”

His statement assumes importance as the opposition BJP has been urging the Congress government to purchase rice from within the State while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the cost of rice was around ₹55 per kg in Karnataka and cannot be bought for Anna Bhagya supply. Karnataka is looking to purchase 2.28 lakh metric tonnes of rice monthly to provide additional 5 kg free rice to each person in the BPL card.

Across districts

Mr. Srinivas said that with about 2,000 rice mills located in all districts barring three (Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Hubballi -Dharwad), supply of rice from mills could be easier and also cost less on transport. He said that while Karnataka’s paddy production was around 30 lakh metric tonnes annually, the installed capacity of millers in the state is much above the total paddy production of the State.

When asked if the millers here were in a position to supply the required quantity, he said, “We may not be able to supply full requirement currently, but at least we will be able to supply partial requirement. To be self-reliant to meet the Anna Bhagya requirement in future, the government has to plan well involving farmers and millers.”

Meanwhile, the association has also asked the government to restart the custom milling rate (CMR), the agreed rate at which the millers mill the rice for government schemes, including Anna Bhagya scheme. It is learnt that the government is yet to pay arrears or around ₹20 crore to the millers.