Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 | Congress releases manifesto, promises to repeal anti-people laws passed by BJP

May 02, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Congress on May 2 released its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections, promising 200 units of free electricity to all houses, ₹1.5 lakh crore in five years for farmers’ welfare, implementation of OBC census report, support to unemployed youth and schemes to empower women.

The manifesto, called ' Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities), was released in Bengaluru by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of the state unit chief D.K. Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah and others.

It reiterates give guarantees of the party: Gruha Jyothi (electricity), Gruha Lakshmi (₹2,000 every month to women heads of families), Anna Bhagya (food grains to BPL families), Yuvanidhi (unemployment support) and Shakti (free travel for women under State buses).

Mr. Kharge said, "I am giving the sixth guarantee that these guarantees will surely be implemented in the first cabinet meeting on the first day of the government formation."

The Congress in the manifesto promised to "repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws passed by the BJP Government within one year of coming to power."

“Unfortunately, the Government of India led by Shri Narendra Modi as the PM has pursued the politics of hate, bigotry, false-sloganeering and unbridled corruption... This was never seen at any time in the history of India.”

The 62-page manifesto outlines support and schemes across the pillars of administration and governance, law and justice, regional and rural development (including fisheries and blue economy), irrigation, wealth creation of industries, power and energy, education, health services and welfare of workers.

