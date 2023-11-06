HamberMenu
Release ₹10 crore for every drought-hit taluk: Karjol

November 06, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister Govind Karjol has urged the State government to release ₹10 crore for drought relief work to every drought-hit taluk in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons in Dharwad on Sunday, he said that it was high time the government took steps to check migration and provide employment to the people in their respective places.

Mr. Karjol said that because of the drought, farm labourers in Dharwad district especially from Kundagol, Dharwad, Navalgund and Annigeri taluks were migrating in search of jobs. And the government should take steps to prevent migration, he said.

He also stressed on the need for release from Malaprabha Right Bank Canal to fill up the tanks in the villages to ease drinking water crisis.

The government, which had promised to supply uninterrupted power for seven hours to irrigation pump sets, had failed to supply power for even just two hours. The power crisis had affected agriculture and the rural students badly, he said, demanding seven-hour uninterrupted three-phase power supply. MLAs Arvind Bellad, Mahesh Tenginkai, M.R. Patil and others were present.

Karnataka / Hubli / drought / government aid / employment / migration / state politics

