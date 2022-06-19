Protest against PM’s visit foiled

Activists belonging to CPI(M), CITU and other organisations were whisked away by police when they tried to hold a demonstration here on Sunday against the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The activists alleged that despite being in power for 8 years, Mr. Modi has reneged on his promise to convert Mysuru into Paris as stated by him in the run-up to the 2014 general elections or announce projects for the comprehensive development of the region.

Members of Students Unity Centre of India (SUCI) were also part of the demonstration that lasted less than 30 minutes before the police stepped in and whisked away the activists. ‘We sought permission for holding a demonstration but the police whisked us away and held us for nearly an hour before releasing’’, said Jagadish Surya of CPI(M).

The activists said they were also protesting against the economic policies of the Government which had led to job insecurity and wished to seek an answer as what had been done to upgrade the existing public sector units in Mysuru. They also raised questions on the fate of various railway projects that are languishing in neglect including the Nanjangud-Nilambur railway line.