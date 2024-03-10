Pratap Simha seeks flyover from Metropole Circle to Yelwala

March 10, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Sunday urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to sanction a flyover from Metropole Circle in Mysuru to Yelwala on the outskirts of the city.

Speaking at a programme organised to dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for a total of 22 national highway projects entailing an investment of ₹4,036 crore, Mr. Simha said Mysuru had begun facing a lot of traffic congestion.

As the National Highway 275 starts from Metropole Circle in the city before proceeding towards Hunsur, the Mysuru MP urged Mr. Gadkari to sanction a flyover from Metropole Circle to Yelwala on the outskirts. He also sought a flyover on National Highway 212.

He said Mysuru needs the flyovers as the heart of city is congested during peak hours.

Mr. Simha pointed out that the construction of grade separators at seven places on the Outer Ring Road in Mysuru and two road underbridges at level crossings near Crawford Hall and Royal Inn Circle were part of the projects for which Mr. Gadkari laid the foundation stone on Sunday.

Mr. Simha, who said the credit for the road infrastructure work taken up in and around Mysuru should go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Gadkari, added that the improvement in connectivity to Mysuru will bring a lot of tech jobs to the city.

Bengaluru had about 6,500 IT companies and 92 biotechnology companies, but Mysuru did not. With an improvement in the road and rail network, IT companies will come to Mysuru in the coming days and the locals will be able to secure jobs in the city itself, he said.

Mr. Gadkari pointed out that the work would be taken up on Mysuru Ring Road, complete with service roads and Road Under Bridges (RUBS), promise to alleviate congestion and ensure seamless traffic flow.