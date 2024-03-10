GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pratap Simha seeks flyover from Metropole Circle to Yelwala

March 10, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mysuru MP Pratap Simha hands over a representation to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at function in Mysuru on Sunday. PHOTO: M A Sriram

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha hands over a representation to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at function in Mysuru on Sunday. PHOTO: M A Sriram | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Sunday urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to sanction a flyover from Metropole Circle in Mysuru to Yelwala on the outskirts of the city.

Speaking at a programme organised to dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for a total of 22 national highway projects entailing an investment of ₹4,036 crore, Mr. Simha said Mysuru had begun facing a lot of traffic congestion.

As the National Highway 275 starts from Metropole Circle in the city before proceeding towards Hunsur, the Mysuru MP urged Mr. Gadkari to sanction a flyover from Metropole Circle to Yelwala on the outskirts. He also sought a flyover on National Highway 212.

He said Mysuru needs the flyovers as the heart of city is congested during peak hours.

Mr. Simha pointed out that the construction of grade separators at seven places on the Outer Ring Road in Mysuru and two road underbridges at level crossings near Crawford Hall and Royal Inn Circle were part of the projects for which Mr. Gadkari laid the foundation stone on Sunday.

Mr. Simha, who said the credit for the road infrastructure work taken up in and around Mysuru should go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Gadkari, added that the improvement in connectivity to Mysuru will bring a lot of tech jobs to the city.

Bengaluru had about 6,500 IT companies and 92 biotechnology companies, but Mysuru did not. With an improvement in the road and rail network, IT companies will come to Mysuru in the coming days and the locals will be able to secure jobs in the city itself, he said.

Mr. Gadkari pointed out that the work would be taken up on Mysuru Ring Road, complete with service roads and Road Under Bridges (RUBS), promise to alleviate congestion and ensure seamless traffic flow.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / Roads and Rails / road transport / travel and commuting / traffic / employment / Bangalore / computing and information technology / biotechnology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.