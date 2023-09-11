Private transport strike in Bengaluru: Most autos, cabs and buses stay off city roads in support

September 11, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - Bengaluru

Most autorickshaws, cabs and private buses stayed off roads in Bengaluru on September 11 in response to a call by Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association. It is estimated that around 7 lakh transport vehicles operated by private persons or companies, that are part of 32 unions, will stay off the roads today across Karnataka. The unions want the Karnataka government to fulfil their list of 28 demands.

Due to non-availability of transport options, commuters were struggling to reach their offices, schools and colleges.

Asha A., employee of a private firm, said, “I usually take an autorickshaw from my house in J.P. Nagar to R.V. Road metro station to get to my office at Trinity Circle. Today, after trying to get a ride for almost an hour, I gave up, and opted to work from home. Bike taxis were available, but at a higher price than usual. But, it does not seem safe to take bike taxis today.”

Maheshwari, a domestic worker at Yelahanka, said, “The school van for my daughter did not come in the morning. As both my husband and I had to get to work, we decided to let her stay at home today. As she is still young, we cannot let her take public transport alone.”

While some schools had declared a holiday, some others, especially in the Central Business District (CBD), closed their doors after assessing the situation in the morning. This led to a lot of confusion among parents who went to school to drop their children in their own vehicles. Many private companies asked their employees to work from home.

The few autorickshaws that were plying on the streets were demanding higher-than-usual rates even for short distances, complained commuters.

Chudamani G. S. was seen quarrelling with an auto driver in Malleswaram for demanding ₹300 from Malleswaram to Nandini Layout. Usually, the fare is around ₹120, she said adding that there is no direct bus to Nandini Layout from Malleswaram.

The auto driver Kantharaju said, “Very few autorickshaws are available, and the demand is high. I support the protest call, but I can’t afford to let go of a day’s earnings given my precarious financial condition.”

Although the police had given permission for a rally only on the stretch between Sangolli Rayanna Circle and Freedom Park, protestors gathered in large groups in various parts of Bengaluru, like Madiwala, Electronics City, Silk Board junction, Yeshwantpur and Goraguntepalya, before walking towards Freedom Park.

The police are making arrangements to send protestors in batches of 20 to Freedom Park in police vehicles instead of a big rally. Traffic snarls have been observed in Majestic, Seshadri Road, K.R. Circle, Madiwala and on Residency Road, as thousands of drivers have gathered on the streets.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy was expected to reach Freedom Park by 11.30 a.m.

There were report of stones and eggs being pelted at cabs and autorickshaws that were plying on the roads. At some places, the tyres of the vehicles were punctured. Police could be seen providing protection to drivers who chose to take their cabs and autos out at important locations, like the railway station and airport.

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses became the main option for thousands of commuters, especially for those who are looking to travel between the city and the airport. BMTC is running 100 extra buses to the airport. Namma Metro trains were packed with more commuters than usual.

Bike taxi apps reported higher than usual demand and prices.