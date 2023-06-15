HamberMenu
Watch | What is Karnataka’s new ‘Shakti’ scheme?

A video on the Karnataka government’s new free travel scheme for women in State-run buses

June 15, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The newly elected Congress government in Karnataka launched the first among five poll guarantees, ‘Shakti’: a scheme which offers women free travel in non-premium services offered by State–run Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) on June 11, 2023.

Over 42 lakh women are expected to benefit from it.

What has the response been so far? Are most users aware that a scheme exists? What is the procedure to apply? The Hindu went to Bengaluru’s busy Majestic bus stand to find out.

Read more.

Presentation and script: Nalme Nachiyar

Story: Darshan Devaiah BP

Videography and production: Ravichandran N.

