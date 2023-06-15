Watch | What is Karnataka’s new ‘Shakti’ scheme?

June 15, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

The newly elected Congress government in Karnataka launched the first among five poll guarantees, ‘Shakti’: a scheme which offers women free travel in non-premium services offered by State–run Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) on June 11, 2023.

Over 42 lakh women are expected to benefit from it.

What has the response been so far? Are most users aware that a scheme exists? What is the procedure to apply? The Hindu went to Bengaluru’s busy Majestic bus stand to find out.

Presentation and script: Nalme Nachiyar

Story: Darshan Devaiah BP

Videography and production: Ravichandran N.