February 03, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Forest Department has cautioned people and businesses in Mysuru against using nails to affix banners and commercial hoardings on trees as it would stunt their growth.

Authorities want all existing advertisement boards, flexes, banners, commercial hoardings of any size, cables, wires that are nailed to trees to be removed by February 15 failing which legal action would be initiated against the advertisers as per the law.

The Forest Department has said that there have been instances of trees suffering damage while electricity wires have caused bird and animal deaths due to electrocution.

Such practices are against the law and in violation of the Karnataka Forests Act 1963, and also in violation of the amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act.

The authorities have also criticised the practice of laying inter-lock tiles around tree in front of houses in a bid to beautify the place. In the process, there is hardly any space for water percolation, which results in the withering away of trees. Authorities want this to be rectified.