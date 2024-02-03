GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People of Mysuru told to remove advertisements and banners nailed to trees by February 15

The Forest Department has said that there have been instances of trees suffering damage while electricity wires have caused bird and animal deaths due to electrocution

February 03, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The practice of using nails to put banners and advertisements on trees is against the law, and in violation of the Karnataka Forests Act 1963, and also in violation of the amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act.

The practice of using nails to put banners and advertisements on trees is against the law, and in violation of the Karnataka Forests Act 1963, and also in violation of the amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Forest Department has cautioned people and businesses in Mysuru against using nails to affix banners and commercial hoardings on trees as it would stunt their growth.

Authorities want all existing advertisement boards, flexes, banners, commercial hoardings of any size, cables, wires that are nailed to trees to be removed by February 15 failing which legal action would be initiated against the advertisers as per the law.

The Forest Department has said that there have been instances of trees suffering damage while electricity wires have caused bird and animal deaths due to electrocution.

Such practices are against the law and in violation of the Karnataka Forests Act 1963, and also in violation of the amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act.

The authorities have also criticised the practice of laying inter-lock tiles around tree in front of houses in a bid to beautify the place. In the process, there is hardly any space for water percolation, which results in the withering away of trees. Authorities want this to be rectified.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mysore / crime / forests / environmental cleanup / environmental issues

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.