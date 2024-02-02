GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Iconic speeches of Kannada writer Kuvempu to be relived in Mysuru

Titled Kuvempu Kranti Kahale - 50, the programme aims to look back at these speeches and examine how they resonate in the present context

February 02, 2024 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The speeches were delivered by Kuvempu in 1944 in the Centenary Hall of Maharaja College in Mysuru, which is the venue of the programme organised on February 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: M. A. SRIRAM

An event is being held in Mysuru on February 3 to commemorate 50 years of the late Kannada writer Kuvempu’s two iconic speeches — Samskruti Krantige Kahale Nandi (A clarion call for cultural revolution) and Vichara Krantige Ahwana (An invitation to revolution of reason) — urging people to shun ignorance and sectarianism, and embrace reason.

The speeches were delivered by Kuvempu in 1944 in the Centenary Hall of Maharaja College in Mysuru, which is the venue of the programme organised on February 3.

Titled Kuvempu Kranti Kahale - 50, the programme aims to look back at these speeches and examine how they resonate in the present context.

Well-known Kannada critic K.V. Narayana will preside over the event. L.N. Mukund Rao will deliver the keynote address. Besides rendering of songs and poems by the late poet, excerpts from the two speeches will be read out by several people, including actor and producer Dali Dhananjay.

The programme starts at 10 a.m. Venue: Centenary Hall, Maharaja College, Mysuru.

Karnataka / culture (general) / Kannada literature

