Mandya to host 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana from June 7

February 02, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy announced on Friday that the 87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will be held in Mandya from June 7 to 9.

Speaking after a preliminary meeting in connection with the Sahitya Sammelana, in Mandya, he said the three-day Sammelana is happening in Mandya after a gap of nearly 30 years. The first Sammelana in Mandya was held in 1974 and the second time was organised in 1994. “It is a blessing for the district that it has got the opportunity to host the Sammelana for the third time this year,” the Minister opined.

The Minister said the Sammelana’s success largely hinges on the participation and support of the district’s senior litterateurs, enthusiasts of Kannada language and literature, and elected representatives.

With the suggestions and advice from the Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Kendra Sahitya Akademi, it was decided at the meeting to constitute 25 committees for successfully organising the Sammelana.

In the presence of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat office-bearers, a decision will be taken on the venue in Mandya for holding the Sammelana as a large number of people are expected to attend the 87th convention, the Minister added.

The Minister said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised to release grants for organising the Sammelana in Mandya. The members to all the committees will be appointed and meetings of those committees will be held at the earliest for making the preparations. The appropriate expenditure incurred towards organising the Sammelana will be sent to the Central committee for submitting it to the government seeking grants.

The reception committee, coordination committee, finance committee, stage committee, food and procession committee, housing, health and hygiene committee, cultural committee, transport and illumination committee, book committee, publicity committee, invitation committee, souvenir committee, media committee, and protocol committee will be constituted. In total, 25 such committees will be formed, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy informed.

The Sammelana will have poets’ meet, lectures and book mela.

About three to four lakh people are expected to attend the three-day Sammelana and steps will be taken for making accommodation and food arrangements, the Minister said.