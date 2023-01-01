Paragliding facility launched in Sakaleshpur taluk with eye on boosting tourism

January 01, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Hassan

The Forest Department has introduced paragliding at Hosahalli Gudda and Patla Betta in Sakaleshpur talk to attract tourists. Visitors can now witness the spectacular views of the Western Ghats, a bio-diversity hotspot, from the skies.

The facility was formally launched on Saturday in the presence of MLA H. K. Kumaraswamy, Deputy Commissioner M. S. Archana and senior officers of the Forest Department. The department has hired Adventures Explorer, a private firm, to offer the facility to visitors.

Speaking on the launch of the facility in Sakaleshpur taluk, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “The taluk has potential for tourism development. The government has to invest on improving infrastructure facilities to attract visitors.” The MLA also said he would get funds for development of roads that connect to Hosahalli Gudda. Ms. Archana, said the facility would attract tourists and boost job opportunities for local people.

Since many people frequent the home-stays in this taluk, the new facility would boost the tourist sector, said Dr. K. N. Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests.

“The event does not affect environment in any way. The residents of Markalli and Hosahalli will also get a share of the earnings. Village Forest Committees had been constituted. The local people will ferry tourists to the spot in their vehicles, as tourists are not allowed to bring their private vehicles,” he said.

The paragliding activity will cost ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 per person, depending on the duration. “The activity is environment-friendly. Visitors can experience a spectacular view of the lush greenery,” said Pruthvi, a representative of Adventures Explorer. The paragliding facility will be available at Hosahalli Gudda and Patla Betta between November and May.