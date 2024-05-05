GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Now, you can borrow telescopes and binoculars from Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium

It added that interested candidates must attend an orientation workshop at JNP to avail this facility. The tentative date for the workshop is May 16 and 17.

May 05, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) will be launching the telescope library facility for stargazers through which they can borrow telescopes and binoculars from the planetarium and use them to observe distant objects.

JNP said that it is bringing out another exciting programme for stargazers as it is initiating a telescope library facility for educational institutions as well as any interested individuals.

“Through this programme, one can borrow a telescope, binocular, or gnomon, use them at their premises and return them safely after the stipulated period,” JNP said. It added that interested candidates must attend an orientation workshop at JNP to avail this facility. The tentative date for the workshop is May 16 and 17.

JNP said that the basics of telescope optics, working principle of telescopes, maintenance and usage of telescopes and binoculars, day-time astronomy activities using gnomons, night-sky observations and astrophotography would be introduced to the participants.

The fee to participate in the workshop is ₹1,000 per candidate.

