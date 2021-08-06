Karnataka

No vaccine: People gather outside home of Hassan Deputy Commissioner

Told there is no stock of COVID-9 vaccine, people gather outside the residence of Deputy Commissioner R. Girish in Hassan on August 6, 2021 to express their displeasure.  

Many people gathered outside the official residence of Deputy Commissioner R. Girish in Hassan on August 6 to complain about the non-availability of vaccines for COVID-19. The people had obtained tokens to get vaccinated on August 6, and were agitated as the vaccination centres had no vaccines.

The district administration had introduced the system of token distribution in advance to avoid long queues. When citizens went to the centres on August 6 morning, they were told by staff that fresh stock had not arrived.

The response from the staff left the people agitated. They walked up to the residence of Deputy Commissioner R. Girish to express their displeasure.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2021 11:27:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/no-vaccine-people-gather-outside-home-of-hassan-deputy-commissioner/article35758624.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY