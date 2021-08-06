No vaccine: People gather outside home of Hassan Deputy Commissioner

They had got tokens for August 6

Many people gathered outside the official residence of Deputy Commissioner R. Girish in Hassan on August 6 to complain about the non-availability of vaccines for COVID-19. The people had obtained tokens to get vaccinated on August 6, and were agitated as the vaccination centres had no vaccines.

The district administration had introduced the system of token distribution in advance to avoid long queues. When citizens went to the centres on August 6 morning, they were told by staff that fresh stock had not arrived.

The response from the staff left the people agitated. They walked up to the residence of Deputy Commissioner R. Girish to express their displeasure.