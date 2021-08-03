Karnataka

28 fresh cases

Shivamogga reported 28 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on Tuesday. Among the fresh cases, nine are in Shivamogga, eight from Bhadravati, four from Thirthahalli, one from Shikaripur, three from Sagar, one from Hosanagar and two from other districts. As of Tuesday, 339 people are under treatment.

Hassan district reported 99 fresh cases and one death on the day. With that, the total number of cases in the district increased to 1,06,968 and the death toll rose to 1,275. As many as 1,101 people are under treatment and among them 38 are in the intensive care unit.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2021 8:05:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/28-fresh-cases/article35703991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY