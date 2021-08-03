Shivamogga reported 28 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on Tuesday. Among the fresh cases, nine are in Shivamogga, eight from Bhadravati, four from Thirthahalli, one from Shikaripur, three from Sagar, one from Hosanagar and two from other districts. As of Tuesday, 339 people are under treatment.

Hassan district reported 99 fresh cases and one death on the day. With that, the total number of cases in the district increased to 1,06,968 and the death toll rose to 1,275. As many as 1,101 people are under treatment and among them 38 are in the intensive care unit.