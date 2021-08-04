Curbs imposed in Hassan

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, on Wednesday, issued an order imposing certain restrictions, including a ban on holding entertainment programmes, in the district till August 31 to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

He has cancelled religious programmes, mass feeding and celebration of festivals in public places. The urban and rural local bodies had been directed to spread awareness on the measures necessary to avoid the spread of the infection. The officers had been entrusted with powers to impose penalties on those who violate the restrictions.

Only 50 people are allowed to participate in marriages and 20 people can attend funerals. Those travelling from other States have to carry RT-PCR negative reports. Similarly, those people staying put in home-stays or resorts have to carry the reports obtained within 72 hours before starting the journey.

Hassan district reported 114 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Wednesday. With that, the total number of cases increased to 1,07,082 and the death toll rose to 1,277. As of Wednesday, 1,137 people are under treatment.