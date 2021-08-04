20 districts show marginal week-on-week rise in cases

There’s been small increase in number of patients visiting hospitals: Doctors

As many as 20 districts have shown an increase in COVID-19 cases, although marginal, during the week ending August 1 compared to the previous week.

According to the State COVID-19 War Room, the total cases in Karnataka increased from 9,583 during the previous week to 10,885 during the week ending August 2, representing a 113.6% rise.

The tally of cases had shown a decline week-on-week for about three weeks even after the State government relaxed more curbs from August 5.

The weekly cases reduced from 12,820 four weeks ago to 10,412 three weeks ago to 9,583 during the previous week.

The increase during the week ending August 2 comes amid concern over the surge in Kerala and the fears of a third wave.

The 20 districts showing a rise in cases are: Bidar, Ballari, Kolar, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Bagalkot, Udupi, Ramanagaram, Kodagu, Gadag, Hassan, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar.

While Yadgir showed no change in the number of weekly cases, the nine districts of the State, which had shown a decline in cases during the current week include Haveri, Chickballapur, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Koppal, and Mandya.

Mudassir Aziz Khan, epidemiologist and Head of Community Medicine, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC and RI), attributed the “slight increase” to opening of public places, tourist places, weddings etc.

He emphasised the need for stricter surveillance and increase in testing and tracing the contacts of the infected persons, besides heightening vigilance at the inter-State borders and screening at airports too. “District-wise and local containment with public co-operation and local administration is the key,” he said.

Meanwhile, Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and Consultant – Pulmonology and Lung Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru, said the increase despite the recent sero survey by ICMR showing antibody presence in almost 70% of samples in Karnataka as well as instances of infection among the vaccinated could be indications of the “early footsteps towards the third wave.”

If the third wave is to be blunted and a lockdown avoided to protect the economy, Dr. Satyanarayana emphasised the need for increasing testing and surveillance and provide early treatment to prevent transmission.

Confirming a marginal increase in the number of patients visiting the hospital for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms during the last week of July, Consultant Pulmonologist at Columbia Asia in Mysuru Lakshmi Narasimhan also did not rule out the possibility of the small rise building up into a wave if restrictions on gatherings and other COVID-19 appropriate behavior are not enforced.

“Many experts agree that there will be a wave. It is only the timing and severity that is debatable,” he said.