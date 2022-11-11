Modi in Bengaluru live updates | Prime Minister Modi arrives at HAL Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Bengaluru for a series of inaugurations; he will also address a public rally.

A look of the Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport that will be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

Bengaluru is geared up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit today, where he will participate in a slew of events. Ahead of the visit, the BBMP has undertaken repair works on all pothole-ridden roads and spruced up the city. With elections in mid-2023, the visit is regarded as politically significant for the BJP government in Karnataka that has, over the last two years, faced many controversies.

The Prime Minister will arrive at the HAL Airport and, after a brief stopover at Vidhana Soudha, will head to Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway station by road where he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express and the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train.

He will then travel to Kempegowda International Airport where he will open Terminal 2 and unveil the 108-feet tall Kempegowda statue. Following this, Mr. Modi will be addressing a public rally. He is also expected to launch the Amrut 2.0 scheme during his visit.

BENGALURU | 9.45 am

Modi offers floral tribute

At the Vidhana Soudha premises, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to saint poet Kanaka Dasa and sported the black woollen blanket, a trademark of Kurubas, the community Kanaka Dasa belonged to. Today, the state is celebrating Kanaka Dasa Jayanthi. Niranjanananda Puri Swamiji of Kaginele Kanaka Guru Peetha was also present during the event.

Mr. Modi also paid floral tributes to the statue of Maharshi Valmiki. Prasannanda Puri Swamiji and Transport Minister B. Sriramulu of the Valmiki community were also present during the event. The state BJP government has recently hiked reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) from 3% to 7%, which will mainly benefit the Valmiki community.

BENGALURU | 9.30 am

Airport issues traffic advisories

Passengers travelling towards the Bengaluru International airport have been advised not to use the Airport Corridor in view of PM Modi’s visit. Alternative route via airport backgate, i.e. Hennur-Kothanur-Bagalur-Begur backgate can be taken in order to avoid delay between 8 am to 5 pm, the advisory said.

Passenger Advisory: Please be advised that due to VIP movement, we are anticipating heavy traffic to and from @BLRAirport on November 11, 2022. Kindly plan your trip accordingly.#BLRairport#Bengaluru#travel#traveladvisorypic.twitter.com/qmn5TVTQyZ — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) November 10, 2022

The Upparpet Police stattion has also suspended bus services to Majestic bus stand for two hours

BENGALURU | 9.20 am

Preparations for flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express at KSR railway station

JUST IN: The #VandeBharat trains from #Mysuru to #Chennai via #Bengaluru would be flagged off by Prime Minister #NarendraModi today. The train is the first semi-high speed train in the South and fifth in the country. Photos: Sudhakara Jain pic.twitter.com/7DOxDegxhb — The Hindu-Bengaluru (@THBengaluru) November 11, 2022

BENGALURU | 9.05 am

PM Modi arrives in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by CM Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and others at HAL Airport. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at HAL Airport and is on the way to Vidhana Soudha. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi welcomed him. BJP workers and people have gathered in large numbers and are standing on either sides of the road to welcome Mr. Modi.

I look forward to being in the vibrant city of Bengaluru tomorrow, 11th November. I am honoured to be getting the opportunity to unveil a statue of Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2022

BENGALURU | 9.00 am

KIA T2 — Integrated, Innovative, Green & Sustainable

Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs. 5000 crore. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The much-awaited Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport has been developed at a cost of ₹5,000 crore and has the capacity to handle 2.5 crore passengers a year.

The new terminal is being constructed in two phases. The first phase of T2 will be inaugurated today. According to BIAL, once completed, the 255,000 sq.m. Phase 1 of T2 will augment the capacity of the airport by 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The second phase of terminal 2, which is still in the planning stage, will be built for an additional 20 MPPA. Once operational, the combined capacity of both terminals will be 70 MPPA.

T2 is being designed as an integrated terminal to handle both domestic as well as international passengers.

According to BIAL, T2 will be built on four guiding principles, terminal in a garden, sustainability, technology and innovation, and art and culture of Karnataka. Terminal in a garden will pay tribute to the garden city and T2 will have lush greenery within and outside.

BENGALURU | 8.50 am

Statue of Prosperity sets world record

The 108 feet statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru that will be unveiled by Prime Minister Modi on Nov. 11 | Photo Credit: PTI

The statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda, which will be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the city on November 11, 2022, has found its way into the Wold Book of Records, London.

Dubbed the “Statue of Prosperity” or “Pragatiya Prathime” by the BJP government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the mammoth statue of the founding architect of Bengaluru, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, is located on the Bengaluru International Airport premises.

According to the World Book of Records, it is the first and tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city. The citation by WBR said the statue stands 108 feet in height with a sword weighing 4 tonnes.

BENGALURU | 8.45 am

A yatra to win over Vokkaligas

In the run-up the Karnataka Assembly elections in mid-2023, the BJP government in Karnataka is employing various strategies to make inroads into the Vokkaliga turf and grab voters from the community.

Building of the statue of Bengaluru founder, Kempegowda, and the Kempegowda Rath Yatra are a part of this plan.

The 45-day campaign was launched on October 21 and will travel the state collecting mud from lakes, ponds, kalyanis, rivers, pushkarinis and streams in all the villages of the Vokkaliga heartland. The mud will be used to develop a theme park, around the vision of the Yelahanka chieftain, on the 23 acres of land that also houses the statue.

BENGALURU | 8.30 am

Premium express sees successful trial run

The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express, on Platform 7 at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru route is the country’s fifth Vande Bharat Express. It is also the first Vande Bharat train for the state as well as all of south India.

The trial run of the route, took place on November 7. The train departed from Chennai at 5.50 a.m. and reached Mysuru at 12.13 p.m. Between Bengaluru and Mysuru, the train clocked 100 kmph, which is the maximum permissible speed on this section, while it reached 110 kmph between Bengaluru and Jolarpettai in Tamil Nadu.

In September, based on their popularity and feasibility, the South Western Railway (SWR) had proposed operating the new generation Vande Bharat Express on three routes connecting Bengaluru. The proposed routes were Bengaluru to Coimbatore, Bengaluru to Chennai, and Bengaluru to Hubballi.

The fully air-conditioned train has sliding doors, CCTV cameras, and comfortable reclining seats. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

However, on October 14, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha announced that the State’s first Vande Bharat Express will ply on the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai section and took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Incidentally, the third and the fourth Vande Bharat Express trains were dedicated to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where elections are scheduled later this year. Karnataka will go to polls in mid-2023.

BENGALURU | 8.20 am

Special train to Varanasi

The Karnataka-Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan was announced by the Karnataka government “for strengthening cultural bonds” between Karnataka and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Starting November, three special trains will operate in a month between Bengaluru and Varanasi for pilgrims who want to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

It will be an eight-day tour package, including seminars, lectures, group meetings, and visits to the Vishwanath temple and centres of important cultural heritage in Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya.

The train will carry 700 pilgrims. After deducting the government’s subsidy of ₹5,000 to each pilgrim, the cost of the journey will be ₹15,000 for each person.

BENGALURU | 8.10 am

BBMP spruces up Bengaluru

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the city on November 11, the BBMP expedited filling of potholes on Bengaluru roads and claimed that it had filled 29,517 out of 32,011 potholes identified till Tuesday. BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said the civic body had filled up 92.21% of potholes in the city.

BBMP Nath said it had filled up 92.21% of potholes in the city. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

The BBMP had taken up a similar makeover drive in June 2022 during PM Modi’s last visit to Bengaluru. The civic body had spent ₹23 crore to redo 14 km of road, including stretches of Mysuru Road and Ballari Road. However, merely days after the facelift, a road caved in baring a sinkhole on one of the newly laid stretches ahead of Nagarabhavi Circle near the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru (BASE), campus that Mr. Modi had inaugurated.

The resulting social media outrage over shoddy civic works prompted the Chief Minister to order a probe while the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also sought a report.

BENGALURU | 8.00 am

DDPUE circular draws flak

On November 8, Deputy Director of Pre University Education (DDPUE) of Bengaluru Rural District issued a circular asking colleges in the district to bring students for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s events on November 11, failing which he warned that the principals would be responsible for its consequences. The district administration had set a target to mobilise 8,000 students from the district’s colleges for the PM’s event.

The circular was withdrawn on November 9, following objections from opposition parties and a section of the people after it was widely shared on social media.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar took a dig at the BJP remakring sarcastically that the BJP needed college students to fill up the chairs during the Prime Minister’s programme, after the poor response to its Jana Sankalpa Yatre.