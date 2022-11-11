Train services affected in Bengaluru during inauguration of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express

Train services in Bengaluru would be affected on Friday November 11 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express train at KSR Railway Station.
New Vande Bharat Express train from Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru
South Western Railway (SWR) has said that a number of trains will be cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted, rescheduled, regulated in view of operational requirements.
While Train No. 06581/06582 KSR Bengaluru-Channapatna-KSR Bengaluru Express will be cancelled, 11 trains will be partially cancelled.
They are
Train No. 16512 Kannur-KSR Bengaluru Express,
Train No. 06274 Arsikere-KSR Bengaluru Express Special,
Train No. 16550 Kolar – KSR Bengaluru Unreserved DEMU Express,
Train No. 06256 Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special,
Train No. 06266 Hindupur – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special,
Train No. 06264 Marikuppam – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special,
Train No. 06571 KSR Bengaluru – Tumakuru MEMU Special,
Train No. 06583 KSR Bengaluru – Hassan DEMU Special,
Train No. 01765 KSR Bengaluru – Whitefield MEMU Special,
Train No. 06257 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru MEMU Special
Train No. 06292 Kuppam – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special.
Train No. 17326 Mysuru – Belagavi Vishwamanava Express
SWR added that Train No. 17326 Mysuru – Belagavi Vishwamanava Express will be diverted, and five trains, including Train No. 12090 Shivamogga Town – KSR Bengaluru Janshatabdi Express and Train No. 16215 Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru Chamundi Express, will be re-scheduled.
Train No. 01766 Whitefield – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special will be regulated.