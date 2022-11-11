Train services affected in Bengaluru during inauguration of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express

The Hindu Bureau November 11, 2022 10:06 IST

South Western Railway (SWR) has said that a number of trains will be cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted, rescheduled, regulated in view of operational requirements

A file photo of KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru.

Train services in Bengaluru would be affected on Friday November 11 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express train at KSR Railway Station. New Vande Bharat Express train from Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express train, at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru on November 11, 2022 | Video Credit: Sudhakara Jain South Western Railway (SWR) has said that a number of trains will be cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted, rescheduled, regulated in view of operational requirements. While Train No. 06581/06582 KSR Bengaluru-Channapatna-KSR Bengaluru Express will be cancelled, 11 trains will be partially cancelled. Also Read - What PM will be doing in Bengaluru on November 11, 2022 | Live Updates They are Train No. 16512 Kannur-KSR Bengaluru Express, Train No. 06274 Arsikere-KSR Bengaluru Express Special, Train No. 16550 Kolar – KSR Bengaluru Unreserved DEMU Express, Train No. 06256 Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, Train No. 06266 Hindupur – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, Train No. 06264 Marikuppam – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, Train No. 06571 KSR Bengaluru – Tumakuru MEMU Special, Train No. 06583 KSR Bengaluru – Hassan DEMU Special, Train No. 01765 KSR Bengaluru – Whitefield MEMU Special, Train No. 06257 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru MEMU Special Train No. 06292 Kuppam – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special. Train No. 17326 Mysuru – Belagavi Vishwamanava Express SWR added that Train No. 17326 Mysuru – Belagavi Vishwamanava Express will be diverted, and five trains, including Train No. 12090 Shivamogga Town – KSR Bengaluru Janshatabdi Express and Train No. 16215 Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru Chamundi Express, will be re-scheduled. Train No. 01766 Whitefield – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special will be regulated.



