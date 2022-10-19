Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister to flag off sacred mud collection campaign for Kempe Gowda theme park in Bengaluru on October 21

A file photo of Minister for Higher Education and Kempe Gowda Heritage Area Development Authority Vice-Chairperson C.N. Ashwath Narayan

The campaign for collection of mud from across Karnataka to be used for development of Kempe Gowda theme park at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be flagged off by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday October 21 in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Minister and Kempe Gowda Heritage Area Development Authority Vice-Chairperson C.N. Ashwath Narayan said, “The campaign will run till November 7. During this period, vehicles named ‘Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Rath’ will collect sacred mud from all the districts of Karnataka. The sacred mud will be used during unveiling of the 108-foot statue of the founder of Bengaluru by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11.”

To ensure success of the campaign, committees have been formed at the district level. When the vehicles enter the district, they will be welcomed with ‘purna kumbas’, he explained.

The CEO of the zilla panchayat in each district will be the nodal officer of the committee, he said.

Religious leaders, elected representatives, writers, progressive farmers, members of self-help groups, senior citizens, milk producers’ federations and industrial associations will be involved in the campaign, Mr. Narayan stated.

Vinaydeep, Commissioner, Kempe Gowda Heritage Area Development Authority, was present along with members Talakadu Chikkarange Gowda and Gangahanumaiah.

Mr. Narayan visited the residence of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda at Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru, and invited him to participate in the inaugural event of the collection of sacred mud on October 21.


