Bengaluru

What Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be doing in Bengaluru on November 11, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, and others on his arrival in Bengaluru on November 11, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, and others on his arrival in Bengaluru on November 11, 2022.

Live Updates

9 a.m.: Arrives at HAL airport. Go by road to Vidhana Soudha

9. 45 a.m.: Floral tributes to statues of saints Kanaka Dasa and Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha.

10.20 a.m.: Flagging off Vande Bharat Express train and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station.

11.30 a.m.: Inauguration of Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport

Noon: Unveiling 108-feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda at KIA

12.30 p.m.: Public address

1.45 p.m.: Departure from Bengaluru


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
Mysuru MP announces Vande Bharat Express train to Chennai
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2022 9:56:56 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/what-prime-minister-narendra-modi-will-be-doing-in-bengaluru-on-november-11-2022/article66121691.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY