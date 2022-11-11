What Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be doing in Bengaluru on November 11, 2022

The Hindu Bureau November 11, 2022 09:40 IST

Among other things, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Express train and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, and others on his arrival in Bengaluru on November 11, 2022.

Among other things, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Express train and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station



Our code of editorial values