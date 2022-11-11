What Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be doing in Bengaluru on November 11, 2022
Among other things, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Express train and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, and others on his arrival in Bengaluru on November 11, 2022.
Live Updates
9 a.m.: Arrives at HAL airport. Go by road to Vidhana Soudha
9. 45 a.m.: Floral tributes to statues of saints Kanaka Dasa and Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha.
10.20 a.m.: Flagging off Vande Bharat Express train and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station.
11.30 a.m.: Inauguration of Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport
Noon: Unveiling 108-feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda at KIA
12.30 p.m.: Public address
1.45 p.m.: Departure from Bengaluru
