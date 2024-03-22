GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Marithibbe Gowda joins Congress

March 22, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Marithibbe Gowda

A day after resigning from the membership of the Legislative Council, four-time MLC Marithibbe Gowda quit the JD(S) on Friday and joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Mr. Gowda said he quit the JD(S) opposing the family-based politics and lack of communication between him and the party supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his sons for the last four years.

The former MLC said he would work for the victory of the Congress candidates in Hassan, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Mysuru constituencies. He was elected from the teachers’ constituency from these districts for four times since 2002.

The former legislator Appaji Gowda, leaders and workers of the JD(S) and the BJP from Mandya and Bengaluru Rural districts also joined the Congress.

