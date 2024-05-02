Biennial elections to Karnataka Legislative Council from teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies on June 3

May 02, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Election Commission on Thursday announced the schedule of the biennial election to six seats (three each from graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies) of the Karnataka Legislative Council. The polling will be held on June 3 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and counting of votes will be taken up on June 6.

The election has been necessitated due to the retirement of six MLCs on June 21. The election notification will be issued on May 9 and May 16 is the last date for filing nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 17 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 20.

With the announcement of the election, the model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect in Karnataka North-east Graduates’, Karnataka South-west Graduates’, Bengaluru Graduates’, Karnataka South-east Teachers’, Karnataka South-west Teachers’, and Karnataka South Teachers’ constituencies, stated a press release issued by the Election Commission.

The MLCs who are retiring are Chandrashekar B. Patil, Ayanur Manjunath (whose seat has been vacant since April 19, 2023), A. Deve Gowda, Y.A. Narayanswamy, S.L. Bhoje Gowda, and Marithibbe Gowda.