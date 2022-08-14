Madhuswamy’s ‘government not functioning’ remarks cause embarrassment to BJP

Madhuswamy shouldn’t think he alone is knowledgeable. He should remove that from his mind: Somashekhar

Bengaluru/Mysuru A purported audio of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J. C. Madhuswamy, who is heard telling that “the government is not functioning ” has gone viral on social media, causing embarrassment to the BJP government. It has also brought to light the internal discard in the party government as it has triggered a counter-attack at Mr. Madhuswamy by Cooperation Minister S. T. Somashekhar.

The Minister’s purported conversation with one Bhaskar, a resident of Channapatna, on phone that has been recorded and now leaked, shows the comments of the Law Minister on the functioning of the government.

“The government is not working. We are only managing. Because it is only eight months (for State Assembly elections) we are just managing,” Mr. Madhuswamy is heard telling Mr. Bhaskar, who had complained to the Minister about the farm loan disbursal in VSSN Bank. Mr. Bhaskar complains to the Minister that the bank was charging ₹1,300 for renewal of the loan of ₹50,000, and sought action against such collection.

In response, Mr. Madhuswamy is heard saying: “I know all that you are saying. It is not only in your village but this is happening across the State. We have brought it to the notice of Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar. But what can we do if he is yet to take action. They are putting additional cess on the loan and recovering interest. They have not spared me either?”

Reacting sharply to Mr. Madhuswamy’s purported remarks, Mr. Somashekar said in Mysuru that the State government under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was implementing hundreds of programmes in all departments and Mr. Madhuswamy himself briefed the media about the same after the Cabinet meetings that were routinely held on Thursdays. “Did he not know that the government was crawling whenever he briefs the media? Why couldn’t he have said the same then (when he briefs the media)” he remarked.

Further, Mr Somashekar said the Minor Irrigation Department that Mr Madhuswamy heads may be limping if he was saying so. “His department may be limping. There is no other department in the State like that,” he said while claiming that all departments in the State had been given prominence both during B.S. Yediyurappa’s tenure as Chief Minister as well as under the Bommai government.

The Cooperation Minister said Mr. Madhuswamy was under the impression that there were no experts in the State. “He thinks he alone is an expert and he alone is intelligent and knowledgable. He should remove such a thinking from his mind”, Mr. Somashekar said, while pointing out that the Cabinet had a lot of experienced people.

Mr. Somashekar said he could not undermine or override the DCC banks or other cooperative banks, which were institutions established to help farmers, just because he was a Minister. “If there is any wrongdoing, the department will inquire. If anybody’s wrongdoing is proved, action will be taken,” he said.

Criticising the government, the Congress asked: “Is this an allegation against his own government or is it helplessness of Minister Madhuswamy or is it dissatisfaction against the governance?” It is unfortunate that the double-engine government has broken down. “Has it come to such a situation that the double-engine government to just manage?” Congress questioned.