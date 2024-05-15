KSOU: IAS/KAS aspirants advised to work hard for best results

Deputy Secretary in the Department of Public Works Somanath G.P. on Wednesday said failure in one examination should be considered as an experience or a stepping stone to taste success in the ensuing examinations and added that the aspirants of competitive examinations, including civil services, should also always keep in mind that only hard work yields results.

Speaking after inaugurating a 50-day coaching camp for KAS and other competitive examinations organised by the Competitive Examination Coaching Centre of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysusu, he said some aspirants might find competitive examinations conducted for government jobs tough. The competition for government jobs is usually high. “If you prepare and face the exams with confidence, you can achieve success,” he said while addressing the candidates of the coaching camp.

Discipline, focussed approach to studies, and planning for the exams are key to preparing for the competitive examination. “Until you reach your goal, you should not look back and get distracted. The coaching especially for the aspirants from rural areas is very helpful,” he said.

He said all aspirants must make it a point to read newspapers daily. Also, the aspirants must have the mindset of helping the downtrodden when they achieve something in life. Such positions will help them get strength for the preparations.

He advised the candidates to make use of the internet and the new media platforms for the preparations judiciously. KSOU is one place where you can pursue courses while working at a job.

He called upon the aspirants to male use of the coaching organised by the KSOU for the KAS and other competitive exams and wish them all success.

ATI Joint Director V. Priyadarshani said entertainment should be limited during preparations. If you succeed in your chosen course or exam, you have entertainment through your life. Focus plays an important role while preparing for the competitive exams, she advised.

Concentration is a biggest challenge for the candidates especially in the wake of the influence of mobile and social media. The digital media should be used accordingly and the candidates should not lose their concentration.

She advised the candidates to express their knowledge in simple language as essay writing will be there in UPSC and KPSC examinations. The evaluator needs to understand what you are expressing if you put things in simple words.

She too advised the aspirants to read newspapers and read editorials for gaining knowledge.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse and registrar K.B. Praveena spoke.

Registrar (Evaluation) H. Vishwanath also spoke on the occasion. Competitive Examination Centre Coordinator Jainahalli Satyanarayana Gowda, Dean Prof. Laksmi, and others were present.