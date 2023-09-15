KASSIA awareness programme

September 15, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) president C.A. Shashidhar Shetty said that a two-day awareness programme about financial aid available at the Central and State governments to the small scale industries will be inaugurated in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Sharanabasapa Darshanapur, Minister for Small Scale and Public Enterprises, will inaugurate the programme. The programme will be jointly organized by KASSIA, Industries and Commerce Department and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

Mr. Shetty, addressing the press, said that the main objective of the awareness programme was to educate people and budding entrepreneurs about the schemes launched by both the State and the Centre for the small scale industries. KASSIA has been organising the awareness programme in every district across the State to educate the entrepreneurs and take benefits of government schemes for starting their business.

He also demanded that the government introduce a separate policy for small industries. Mr. Shetty reiterated that the State government has to introduce a separate policy for small scale industries in the Kalyana Karnataka region to improve the economic conditions of the industries there. The government should also take initiative to organise a Global Investors Meet in Kalyana Karnataka region to attract national and international investors.