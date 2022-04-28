Karnataka officials to fix radio collars on elephants involved in man-animal conflict

The Hindu Bureau April 28, 2022 17:44 IST

With the help of the radio collar, the Forest Department would monitor the movement of the elephants. Officials would alert people about the movement of elephants so that they could avoid coming out

A file photo of a tusker that was spotted in Chikkamagaluru town. | Photo Credit: For representation only

Following repeated incidents of man-elephant conflict in Hassan district, the Forest Department has decided to put radio collars on four elephants and relocate two. The operation to capture the elephants and put radio collars would be carried out between May 1 and 7. Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hassan division K.N. Basavaraj said that the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wild Life) had given approval for the operation. The staff would capture two tuskers, which have been causing trouble in parts of Alur, Sakleshpur and Belur taluks, and radio collars would be fitted on them before shifting them to a distant place. Two female elephants, which have been leading herds, would be captured and fitted with radio collars. With the help of the radio collar, the department would monitor the movement of the elephants. The department has a system to alert people about the movement of elephants so that they could avoid coming out. Recently, two plantation workers died in an elephant attack near Arehalli in Belur taluk. Such instances have forced the department to take up the operation. The officer has appealed to the public to cooperate with the department during the operation.



