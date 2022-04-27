Veterinary team recommends dung analysis of crop raiding wild elephants to study effects of pesticide

The team studied elephant deaths in the water storage areas of Bhavani Sagar reservoir

The team studied elephant deaths in the water storage areas of Bhavani Sagar reservoir

A five-member veterinary team that studied elephant deaths in the water storage areas of Bhavani Sagar reservoir has recommended the Forest Department to conduct toxicity profiling of wild elephants by examining dungs of crop raiding elephants in reputed laboratories to study long-term effects of organophosphorus compounds (OPC).

The veterinary team said that dung of elephants engaged in crop raiding in various forest divisions could be collected randomly and subjected to quantitative analysis to arrive at the concentration of OPCs.

The study was conducted in Pethikuttai reserve forest, which is sandwiched by water storage area of the reservoir and villages, as it accounted for 14 out of 43 elephant deaths in Coimbatore Forest Division from 2020 till March 31 this year. Of the 14 elephants that died in Pethikuttai, seven had liver disease and samples of two tested positive for OPC – a possible hint at poisoning through pesticide applied crops. The veterinary team recommended random testing of blood samples of elephants in Pethikuttai reserve forest for liver, kidney function tests and physiochemical analysis of water in the area. It also proposed environmental toxicology research studies in the area to understand the effect of routine use of pesticides on crops.

“With regard to Pethikuttai, reasons for the liver disease reported in the elephants need to be studied. Presence of OPCs detected in two elephants could be due to the consumption of pesticide applied crops and it was not the direct cause of death. Soil and water samples from the area also need to be examined,” said A. Sukumar, Forest Veterinary Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division, who headed the team.

The team said in its report that elephants from different landscapes including Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu come to the water storage area of Bhavani Sagar reservoir in the summer. Due to availability of water and inability to negotiate the waterbody, weak elephants remain in Pethikuttai.

The team submitted its report to the four-member committee headed by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests I. Anwardeen, which was recently tasked by the Forest Department to verify facts of elephant deaths in Tamil Nadu for the past one year.